Frigid sunshine for now, much warmer by the weekend

Tonight it gets real cold again. Clear skies with a low of -4 degrees! The wind chills will likely fall to a range of -10 to -20 degrees to start tomorrow.

Equally cold Thursday! Sunshine will be in full force again with a high back to the mid teens.

Following the brief arctic blast, we will be thawing again this weekend. Friday has highs back to 33 degrees with a bit of a breeze and mostly sunny skies.

Staying sunny Saturday and looking nice with a high of 37 degrees.

Highs climb all the way to 40 degrees Sunday! Still looking dry and nice with partly sunny skies.

