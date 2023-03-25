KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine of the best boys basketball players teamed up to form The Unintentional, a high school super-team of sorts participating in the 54th annual Holy Cross Men’s Open Basketball Tournament.

The team features three reigning state champions, two co-Mister Basketball honorees, and stat sheets filled with records. The Unintentional is:

Milan Momcilovic, Pewaukee High School

Johnny Kinziger, De Pere High School

Seth Miron, Kimberly High School

Emmett Lawton, Notre Dame Academy

Jay Dalton, Fond du Lac High School

Jeremey Lorenz, Brillion High School

Connor Pytleski, Green Bay Southwest High School

Caleb Glaser, Appleton East High School

Bennett Fried, La Cross Central High School

The Holy Cross tournament features primarily adults, many of whom are former college basketball players. The Unintentional team had never officially played together, and only practiced as a unit for two hours before the team’s first matchup on Friday, March 25. The Unintentional took on Baumgart Mechanical and won 97-83.

🚨🚨 UPDATED FINAL PAIRINGS for the 54th Annual Holy Cross Men’s Open Basketball Tournament 🚨🚨 #hcmo #54thannual #finalized pic.twitter.com/AnY7vpw73n — Holy Cross Mens Open (@hcmensopen) March 15, 2023

“I play a lot of these guys throughout the year and we compete at the highest level against each other and now knowing that we get to play off each other and with each other…I’m really excited for that,” Illinois State commit Johnny Kinziger said. Kinziger and his co-Mister Basketball honoree Milan Momcilovic lined up against one another during the exciting Pewaukee-De Pere game in February, but call each other teammates for this tournament.

The Unintentional team is excited to continue playing basketball for fun, especially since the senior athletes’ high school seasons just came to a close. While their futures as collegiate players are exciting, the team is eager for this last hurrah.

“I think this is good for us…just to go out on a high note,” Kinziger said. His teammate Jay Dalton added, “I’m just enjoying this time. I mean, it all went by so fast. So we are just trying to enjoy these times as well.”

The Holy Cross Tournament features 16 teams, and will continue on March 26, 31 and April 1-2 at the Carl Giordana Gym in Kaukauna.