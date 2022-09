From Storm Team 5…

The work week begins with abundant sunshine and highs still above average on Monday. We’ll be watching for a rain chance Monday night into Tuesday morning. A strong cold front will bring cooler air into the area for the middle of the week with highs near average on Wednesday.

It will get even cooler for the first day of Fall Thursday with highs in the 50s to lower 60s! Temperatures are expected to remain below average in the low to middle 60s heading into next weekend.