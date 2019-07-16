Funnel cloud spotted in Waushara county Tuesday evening Top Stories Posted: Jul 16, 2019 / 06:55 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 16, 2019 / 06:56 PM CDT There was a funnel cloud spotted in western Waushara county at approximately 5:45 pm. The report was relayed to the National Weather Service on Twitter. Rope funnel cloud associated with shower over western Waushara County near Hancock around 5:45 pm. Funnel pic by Brett Anderson. h/t @skuffel_waow pic.twitter.com/7UWmxc3VJ1— Jeff Last (@JeffLast) July 16, 2019