Generous offer for a struggling or new business

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin is starting to opening up just as so many small businesses have gone under.

But one local businessman has a generous offer to help one lucky entrepreneur.

Jason Reickmann wants to help another small business by allowing them to use this 2000 square-feet space rent-free for the rest of this year. “like everybody, seeing what going on in the news and everything else with small businesses and myself owning a small business I know the effect it’s had on us and I had an opportunity to space just became available and I thought you know it’s a great time to give back to another small business.”

So many small businesses have closed permanently due to this pandemic but Jason wants to open his doors to one special type of entrepreneur.

Reickmann says, “if it’s a non-profit or it’s a business that is been struggling because of the COVID-19 or just someone wanting to start but haven’t had the opportunity because of everything that’s happening.”

Jason says he’s willing to extend his help even after the end of the year. “I’m not against helping someone longer-term. If it takes a full year, let’s say June 1st somebody gets in and if it takes them a little bit longer to get on their feet. I’m definitely open to that.”

Jason wants to help either an existing store or someone wanting to start a new business because he says he says it’s still okay to be stronger together. “When you get that smile or that thank you for helping somebody it is a feeling like no other.”

Jason says he wants a business that can bring something back to the community and a business that could also help others.

Jason says he expects to select his new occupant within the next two weeks.

Jason Reickmann can be reached via email at jason.reickmann@gmail.com or go to his Facebook page.