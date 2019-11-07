‘Giving Cow Project’ donating 500,000 milk cartons to regional food pantries

Hundreds of thousands of milk cartons are being delivered to food pantries in our region, and the special delivery is solving a big problem for food pantries.

“This is pretty huge,” said Lisa Endl, communications coordinator for Feeding America in Eastern Wisconsin. “When they pulled up and we saw them open the truck and saw those 18 pallets of milk on there, we really realized the impact they’re making.”

A truckload of milk cartons is filling up Feeding America in Little Chute and pantries across the state are getting the same treatment.

“The delivery they made just today alone was over 55,000 cartons of milk,” she said. “So, that’s 55,000 children who would have a milk for their lunch at school then.”

A partnership between Festival Foods and Kemps milk will see 500,000 cartons donated to pantries across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Calcium is something that kids need and they’re not getting,” said Dan Williamson, general manager at Kemps milk. “And the best source for that is milk. So, we came up with this idea of a shelf-stable milk that can be held in a pantry for up to a year.”

The milk does not have to be refrigerated, and has a shelf life of one year.

“This made it available because we do know refrigeration at the pantries is a commodity most of them don’t have,” he said.

A more expensive heating process makes it possible. And now the ‘Giving Cow Project’ is making sure kids get the nutrition they need.

“This is our first year and we want to grow this to be more than 500,000 units in the future,” said Williamson.

All 500,000 cartons are expected to be delivered within the next 10 days.