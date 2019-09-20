Global climate strike converges on Appleton

Students worldwide are protesting climate change, and student-led strikes extend even to our area.

The global climate strike has made its way to the Fox Cities–and folks at Harry Houdini Plaza are going to try and pull something of a magic act to bring more awareness to climate change.

“The thing that really promted me to start striking was fear because things right now are not good,” said Madeleine McDermott, a junior at Xavier High School. “We do not have a lot of time to fix this.”

Some experts believe we only have until 2030 to drastically reduce carbon emissions or face a severe climate catastrophe.

“The voice of the people is what elects the people in the government,” she said. “We have to care so that they care because otherwise they won’t. It’s just the system we’re living under.”

“There needs to be sweeping systemic change from the top down,” said Dylan Fredette, a local Appletonian joining the rally.

And their efforts are being noticed at the state level, with Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeting his support.

“We don’t get a second chance at having a healthy planet in a place that sustains life,” said Fredette.

Images of melting ice caps, highlighting the constant warm-up of our atmosphere and oceans, only fuel the movement.

“It breaks your heart,” he said. “I mean, how could it not? It’s basic human compassion at a certain point, you know?”

And the fight for climate awareness is led by a generation that wants to leave the planet better than they found it.

“There’s this notion that they don’t care,” said Fredette. “That they’re too self-interested and wrapped up in their own worlds and the world that exists inside their phones to try and affect change in the world, but I think this is proof-positive that that’s just not true.”