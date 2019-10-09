Golden House, law enforcement come together to raise domestic violence awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and two local organizations are doing their part to help victims and provide resources to those affected.

“It’s all about creating awareness for our survivors and the people currently going through domestic violence,” said Amanda Gay, communications and special events coordinator for Golden House. “We want to bring the topic to the forefront in Green Bay.”

Golden House is a domestic violence program and shelter that serves victims in Brown County. The organization is asking the public to wear purple on October 24th to raise more awareness. The bridges in Green Bay and the Schreiber building will also be lit in purple that day in recognition of the month.

“Domestic violence does not know ethnicity, it doesn’t know age, it doesn’t know demographic,” Gay said. “1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and 1 in 3 men. At Golden House, unfortunately we’ve seen over 1,000 men, women and children use our services so far this year.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is also lending a hand in raising awareness. Throughout the month, you’ll find a purple ribbon on each of their squad cars.

“You’ll also see them in every law enforcement agency throughout Brown County to raise awareness,” said Sheriff Todd Delain. “Over the years, we’ve worked in collaboration with Golden House and family services, and we’re working to provide immediate resources to victims.”

Golden House will be hosting their annual Show of Strength fundraiser on October 29th to raise money for the programs and services they provide.