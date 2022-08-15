From Storm Team 5…

TUESDAY looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. Humidity remains low. That type of weather will hold through Thursday.

Our next shot at few showers and t-storms will be FRIDAY afternoon. Stay tuned if you’re heading to Lambeau as the Packers open up the home pre-season – there could be a few showers or t-storms close by.

The WEEKEND will keep a pesky t-storm chance for both days.

Very steady temps with highs near 80 degrees stays locked in for us this week.

The dog days of summer don’t make an appearance this week.