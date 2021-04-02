Good Friday brings hope

(WFRV) – Good Friday observations are revered by Christians around the world.

In traditional Christain teachings, Good Friday actually marks a dark time, the day Jesus Christ was crucified.

Last year nearly all churches were closed on Good Friday as the pandemic gained strength across the nation.. Many were able to hold services virtually, but church leaders we talked to say the act of gathering in one place to worship together is significant. They say being back for in-person services this year brings hope. The Easter message of coming back to life, they say, has never been so symbolic.

“The center of everything we do is always Jesus and this time of year is the central point of what Jesus did, explained Pastor Jon Zabell. “He died on the cross, he rose again. That’s God telling us that there is no enemy too great for God and He’s on our side.”

Friday afternoon the doors were wide open to welcome worshipers back into St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Green Bay. Masked and socially distanced, people gathered to observe Good Friday in preparation of Easter Sunday, one of the most joyous holidays in the Christian calendar.

Through Christ’s resurrection, worshippers say Easter teaches us that life is stronger than death, hope is stronger than despair, and love is stronger than hate.