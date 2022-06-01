MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The cost of Wisconsin Republicans’ investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in 2021 to investigate whether Joe Biden had somehow stolen Wisconsin from Donald Trump.

Multiple reviews and court decisions have found no widespread fraud but Trump pressured Vos to take action anyway.

Gableman’s original budget was $676,000. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that invoices show the state has now spent about $896,500 on the review and five lawsuits related to it.