Gov. Evers and DHS announce Resilient Wisconsin initiative to help residents cope with coronavirus pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced the new Resilient Wisconsin initiative on April 3.

According to DHS, the Resilient Wisconsin initiative will provide tools and resources to Wisconsin residents dealing with stress and mental health difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Evers said, “We are announcing Resilient Wisconsin today, in the middle of this pandemic, because building resilience is how we will band together and grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.”

He continued, “Resilience is not the absence of stress, but rather, using tools to manage and adapt and recover from that stress. Resilient Wisconsin is designed to help you learn, develop, and use those tools.”

According to DHS Secretary-designee, Andrea Palm, some of the tools this initiative offer focus on caring for oneself, “In the face of intense challenges like the ones we face today with COVID-19, it can feel selfish to prioritize your own needs. But it’s not selfish, it’s self-care, and we need that self-care to deal with our stress and make it possible to care for others.”

Gov. Evers reports this initiative will also provide tools to help residents stay connected to the community and help them reduce stress by finding healthy coping strategies.

The DHS says the Resilient Wisconsin initiative will also provide specific guidance for first responders, medical professionals, parents, caregivers, people living with mental or behavioral health concerns, and mental and behavioral health providers.

Gov. Evers notes, “We encourage you to reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of social distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.”

Palm adds, “If you are feeling unable to cope or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, reach out for help right away. Text HOPELINE to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. And if you know others who are struggling, reach out to them.”

For more information and to access the tools and resources provided by Resilient Wisconsin, visit resilient.wisconsin.gov.

