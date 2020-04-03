Gov. Evers and DHS announce Resilient Wisconsin initiative to help residents cope with coronavirus pandemic

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Gov. Evers and DHS announce Resilient Wisconsin initiative to help residents cope with coronavirus pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced the new Resilient Wisconsin initiative on April 3.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to DHS, the Resilient Wisconsin initiative will provide tools and resources to Wisconsin residents dealing with stress and mental health difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Evers said, “We are announcing Resilient Wisconsin today, in the middle of this pandemic, because building resilience is how we will band together and grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.”

He continued, “Resilience is not the absence of stress, but rather, using tools to manage and adapt and recover from that stress. Resilient Wisconsin is designed to help you learn, develop, and use those tools.”

According to DHS Secretary-designee, Andrea Palm, some of the tools this initiative offer focus on caring for oneself, “In the face of intense challenges like the ones we face today with COVID-19, it can feel selfish to prioritize your own needs. But it’s not selfish, it’s self-care, and we need that self-care to deal with our stress and make it possible to care for others.”

Gov. Evers reports this initiative will also provide tools to help residents stay connected to the community and help them reduce stress by finding healthy coping strategies.

The DHS says the Resilient Wisconsin initiative will also provide specific guidance for first responders, medical professionals, parents, caregivers, people living with mental or behavioral health concerns, and mental and behavioral health providers.

Gov. Evers notes, “We encourage you to reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of social distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.”

Palm adds, “If you are feeling unable to cope or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, reach out for help right away. Text HOPELINE to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. And if you know others who are struggling, reach out to them.”

For more information and to access the tools and resources provided by Resilient Wisconsin, visit resilient.wisconsin.gov.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More