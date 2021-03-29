Gov. Evers announces investments in small business, broadband services thanks to American Rescue Plan funds

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced a new plan that would utilize $3.2 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help businesses and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes investments in the state’s pandemic response, expand broadband and build infrastructure, help families, workers, small businesses and communities across the state. Breaking it down, $50 million will go toward the tourism industry, $600 million will help support businesses and the We’re All In small business grant program. Evers is proposing $200 million be invested in infrastructure that includes broadband services and $500 million would go toward statewide pandemic response.

Last year, the CARES Act gave Wisconsin a $2 billion boost to help with rent assistance, food pantries and other small businesses. Governor Evers says the money makes a big difference, “Our CARES dollars made all the difference in our state this past year, including supporting businesses across our state like the business we’re standing in today.”

Wisconsin Republicans in the State Legislature recently introduced legislation that would require oversight and approval of how the federal funds are used. They have also suggested they would consider suing over the funds. In response, Evers says the money belongs to Wisconsinites and those who need it the most, “These funds don’t belong to me or any member of the Legislature, and these funds sure shouldn’t get caught up in another political back-and-forth where Republicans in the Legislature put politics before people or take nearly 300 days to act.”

The Governor has vetoed Senate Bill 183 that would have given the Legislature approval over the use of federal funds.