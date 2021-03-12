Gov. Evers: Everyone in Wisconsin will be vaccine eligible on May 1

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says everyone in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on May 1.

State health officials had said Thursday that everyone in the state would be eligible sometime in May. Hours later, President Joe Biden said he wanted states to make everyone eligible by May 1.

Evers said on Friday the state will meet that deadline.

Evers did not address how long after becoming eligible someone will be able to get vaccinated.

Health officials have previously said everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by early July.

