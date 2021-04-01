Gov. Evers seeks legal fees from Trump, Republicans

MILWAUKEE, WI – JUNE 13: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at General Mitchell International Airport on June 13, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump made brief remarks about healthcare and greeted guests on the tarmac before departing the airport for a tour and roundtable discussion at Waukesha County Technical College. Trump is also scheduled to attend […]

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking more than $250,000 in legal fees from former President Donald Trump and a Republican Party official related to fighting a pair of election lawsuits filed last year.

A report states that Evers made the request in two different federal courts on Wednesday. If Evers is successful, Trump would have to pay more than $145,000 in one case. In the other, the chairman of the Republican Party of La Crosse County would have to pay about $107,000.

Trump and his supporters filed several lawsuits after he narrowly lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans lost every challenge.