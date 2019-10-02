Governor Evers checks on Oconto County’s storm recovery

It has been a couple of months since violent storms tore through the Northwoods causing Governor Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency.

And now the governor is visiting the area to see the progress that’s been made.

“I can remember flying over this with the National Guard after it happened,” said Evers. “And it’s just amazing how much damage was done.”

Summer storms battered the Northwoods–disfiguring the landscape, but bringing out the best in people.

“It just shows you how important volunteerism is to the state of Wisconsin,” he said.

Dozens of volunteers from groups like Team Rubicon and AmeriCorps have cleared debris from nearly 13 miles of roads.

And the majority of the volunteers at Team Rubicon are military veterans.

“We like to say that veterans are our passion, disaster’s our business,” said Adam Lemons, midwest operations lead from Team Rubicon.

No matter where they came from, the volunteers’ recent efforts have a singular goal.

“Give Oconto and Langlade counties the best opportunity to have a successful snowmobile season,” he said.

Areas like Mountain are dependent on tourism, and that became the priority after the locals were back up and running.

“Whatever the service is–disaster response or community service, in general–we want to help,” said Lemons. “And we want to share that it’s possible with others.”

The volunteers at Team Rubicon are wrapping up their mission Sunday, but are already considering another visit to the area next spring.