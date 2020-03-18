Green Bay bars brace after Gov. Ever’s mandate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With the number of COVID-19 cases climbing in Wisconsin, Governor Evers announced a major change in the way people will eat at bars and restaurants.

Last call came early for bar patrons as Governor Evers closed dine-in service for bars and restaurants and bar owners weren’t surprised at Evers’ announcement.

Stadium View Restaurant owner, Amanda Watson, says, “I feel like the Tavern League of Wisconsin did a great job of keeping everybody updated; letting us know that we should get our ducks in a row. So we had been doing that for the last few days, if not a week. So, I’m not too shocked, kind of expected it.”

And with this transition to social distancing bar owners are happy to offer options to keep their employees working.

Watson says, “we’ll be offering delivery, bulk family meals, carryout, car-side delivery. We’re keeping fully ramped-up in our kitchen. Our bartenders and servers will be delivering food out to anybody or taking phone calls. We just want everybody to have a job.”

Now that bars, restaurants and the sports world are in flux, because of COVID-19, patrons are left with very few options.

Bar patron, Keith Cegelski says, “I guess the casino is open til Saturday at 5, so we have something to do for a few days.”

Governor Ever’s mandate for bars and restaurants to only offer carry-out and delivery is expected to last as long as Wisconsin is in a public health emergency.