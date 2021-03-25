Green Bay Booyah to host ‘non-profit of the night’ each home game

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – 36 non-profit organizations will be featured throughout the Green Bay Booyah’s season.

The Booyah announced that thanks to a partnership with Alliance Insurance Centers, each non-profit will receive a $500 dollar donation.

Each non-profit can raise additional money by running the night’s 50/50 raffle and a ticket fundraiser. $5 from every ticket sold will reportedly go back to the non-profit organization.

“Giving back to the communities where we do business is always a priority. The past year has been especially tough for non-profit organizations,” says Mark Skogen, owner of the Green Bay Booyah.

Throughout the night, each organization can tell stories and highlight its mission to those in attendance.

Single game tickets for the Green Bay Booyah go on sale starting Friday, April 16.

To view more information and apply to be one of the 36 featured non-profit organizations visit their website.

The Booyah’s home opener is on Tuesday, June 1 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

It was also announced that Booyah games will be on 95.5FM and 1400AM The Fan in Green Bay.

“Baseball on the radio is the soundtrack of summer in America. We are excited to bring Green Bay Booyah and the quality of Northwoods League baseball to 95.5FM and 1400AM The Fan,” says Chris Moreau, Vice President and General Manager of Cumulus Green Bay.