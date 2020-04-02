Green Bay company ramps up to make one million medical face shields

1  of  67
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Personal protective equipment is a must have for medical staff and first responders fighting the coronavirus. And a Green Bay company is doing what it can to fill a growing need.

Inside Elevate97, an essential tool for medical staff on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19 is being manufactured.

“We took a John Hopkins design and manufactured that design,” said company COO Tm Burgess.

Medical face shields to protect healthcare professionals and first responders.

“We saw a need and our team came together and said how can we help in the pandemic,” Burgess said.

Burgess says this is a new undertaking for the company. Aware of the national shortage of PPE, the business that normally creates printed materials, retooled operations in one week, to be able to make these plastic protective face shields.

“Took it to one of the local hospitals and worked with them on usage of the mask and the shield and they recommended a few changes,” he said.

And Burgess says after a second prototype was again tested at local hospitals, healthcare providers said the shield was ready.

“They were instrumental in that and after doing that, we started manufacturing the shield we’re doing right now,” said Burgess.

The company has already manufactured tens of thousands of face shields, but more are coming soon.

“We’re seeing orders today come in from all over the country,” said Burgess. “We have enough raw material to produce a quarter million pieces and we’re in production for that right now.”

A tool to help this war’s heroes. Those on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19.

“Paramedics, nurses and doctors, everyone that’s helping save lives today,” he said.

Elevate97 hopes to manufacture over one million face shields over the next 30 days.

