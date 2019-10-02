Green Bay Country Club hosts annual Veterans Golf Outing Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Over 100 veterans will be hitting the links Monday thanks to the Green Bay Country Club. The organization is hosting their 18th annual Veterans Golf Outing to show thanks and appreciation to those who have served, or are active duty.

Jerry Miller with the club says that there’s still about 20 spots open as of Wednesday morning. The public is also encouraged to join for a registration fee of $85. The day will include a continental breakfast, 18 holes of golf, lunch, appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. Local 5’s Nate Stewart will also be speaking.

For more information on availability, call the club at (920) 339-4653.