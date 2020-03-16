Green Bay Diocese offers parishioners option to stay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – There were noticeable differences in Sunday morning’s mass at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay.

The church, not only offered sanitizer to parishioners as they entered, but the opportunity to participate from home as well.

The service can be heard on relevant radio and also by watching on livestream at https://sfxcathedralgb.com/73.

Last week, Bishop David Ricken issued a diocesan wide dispensation from obligation to attend Sunday mass due to Covid-19 until March 29th.

The diocese will then re-evaluate the situation week by week.

St. Francis Xavier cathedral is offering up this time to its parishioners as a way to expand their Lenten experience.

“I think during this time of lent it’s a time where we’re asked to do fasting and alms giving and extra prayer,” said Father Brian Belongia, “this is another way of asking us to do acts of charity for others in order to help keep them healthy.”