Green Bay East High collects food for local pantries, Associated Bank donates back to their food bank

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Students and staff at Green Bay East High School worked hard and donated generously to give back to local food banks – but instead, they wound up with a generous donation of their own.

Associated Bank’s Stock the Box Food Drive sent out the challenge to local schools to collect food donations for their local pantries.

Green Bay East participated in the program and actually has its own food pantry on site.

When they learned about it, Stock the Box decided to take all the donations made at East and donate it right back to their pantry.

The school says they are grateful for this donation.

“Oh there’s a very big need because we have a lot of families in poverty that need help. They don’t know where their next meal is going to come from, so anything that we are able to give them really helps them get through the day,” says Jaime Alvarez, a junior at Green Bay East.

East High collected 1,500 pounds of food during the drive. That food nows lines the shelves of its own pantry.