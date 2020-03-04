Green Bay East Show Choir aims to lend a hand ahead of Nashville competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As the Green Bay East Show Choir prepares for a national competition in Nashville, the group is gathering donations to bring along to Tennessee to aid recovery efforts after tornadoes devastated the city.

The group is collecting items including bleach, trash bags, gloves, box cutters and hygiene items (i.e. toilet paper, female products, wet wipes, soap, etc.)

The group is asking that supplies be dropped off at 153 Dauphin by 7 p.m. Thursday.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor is talking to organizers and will have more details tonight on Local 5 News at 6.

