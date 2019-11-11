Green Bay fan needs toys for tots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) One Packers fan is continuing his journey of giving back to the community.



Aaron Fulcer has collected over 500 toys for the Marines Toys for Tots drive.



This is Aaron’s fourth year participating.

Last year the Marines collected over 87,000 toys that helped more than 9,000 families in and around Brown county, which is why Aaron is so passionate about this charity. “Since Shopko closed and the Packers are no longer donating toys; they are donating money. I feel I had to step in and make a bigger goal this year than last year.”

This year Aaron hopes to collect up to 2000 toys.

Aaron will have a 24-hour drop off starting at 8 am, Saturday, December 7.

This drop off is the Saturday before the Packers take on Washington.

Visit Aaron’s Facebook page for more information.