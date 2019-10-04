“Green Bay Fear” bringing the haunt to the bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is officially October, also known as ‘Spooky Season,’ and what better way to recognize the month than with a haunted house?

“Green Bay Fear,” presented by the Beja Shriners, will be scaring and entertaining visitors with plenty of attractions. Tonight is opening weekend for them, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The attractions will be open every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. Starting next week, they’ll also be open on Thursday nights.

You can find more information regarding attractions, as well as learn how to become a volunteer, on the haunted homepage right here.

