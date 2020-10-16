Green Bay Fear serving up socially distanced frights and sights this Halloween

Masters of scares will be serving up spooks every Friday and Saturday through Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no secret- spooky season is finally here!

With it comes a few haunted attractions that are sure to give you and your family a scare. Green Bay Fear has returned this year to dish out all of the necessary frights and sights this Halloween.

It wouldn’t be spooky season without making a stop here at Green Bay Fear. The masters of scares are back it again this year, ready to serve up some frights and sights in the ever changing landscape that is the year 2020.

Green Bay Fear, presented by the Beja Shriners, will be scaring and entertaining visitors with plenty of attractions. The haunted attraction acts as a fundraiser for the Shriners, with all of the money remaining locally. This year, they’ll taking all of the necessary precautions with social distancing among guests and staff as well as masks and hand sanitizer.

“We’ve added and implemented some automated scares all throughout the attraction to provide scares when we can’t have an actor in that position because we’ve redesigned the whole entire haunted house,” says Marla VanLaanen, Operations Manager at Green Bay Fear. “All the scare points are six-feet from the customers. But we intend to show everybody a good time and get you spooked as well.”

Green Bay Fear will be open every Friday and Saturday from now through Halloween. They will also be hosting their Kids Day this Saturday. Kids Day will include hours of fun with games, trick-or-treating, face painting and much more.

You can find more information online right here and also check out Green Bay Fear’s Facebook page.