(WFRV) – Mike Leone joined the Green Bay Gamblers at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and in a short time, has transformed the team. Leone brought a new mentality, a motto of “togetherness,” and wins the program hadn’t seen in years. With a month left in the season, Leone’s Gamblers squad has 28 wins, just four away from a win total the organization hasn’t experienced since 2017.

Leone stopped by ‘Sports Xtra’ to reflect on what he hopes to accomplish with the team and what he’s done so far in his first season. The coach came to Northeast Wisconsin from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, where he’d served as an assistant coach for three seasons.

Click the video above to hear from the Gamblers head coach as he joined Local 5’s Lauren Helmbrecht in studio.