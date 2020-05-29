Stephanie Owens looks over the garden with her son, Cole, as they tend to it at their home Wednesday March 25 , 2020, in Glen Allen, Va. Owens is a pharmacist who has had to continue to go to work, but has been able to spend more time with her kids because they are home from school . One of the activities that they have done is planting the garden. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

DE PERE, Wis., (WFRV) – You may be familiar with the term ‘Victory Gardens’ from World Wars I and II, when Americans were encouraged to grow their own food in any space they could find… from roof tops to windowsills.

Those ‘Victory Gardens’ actually planted the idea for the Green Bay Garden Blitz.

“The goal of the Green Bay Garden Blitz is to empower the Green Bay community in achieving a more sustainable local agriculture,” says Pong Moua, communications coordinator for the project. “We do that with providing raised garden boxes to our residents.”

The Green Bay Garden Blitz is in it’s seventh year of providing hand-built garden boxes to schools, libraries, food pantries, private homes and more.

“It allows our residents to not have to buy food that has been grown elsewhere, ” Moua says.

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say it’s more important than ever to be able to grown your own food.

“Once it’s harvest season they’re able to take these fruits and vegetables they’ve planted and they’re able to eat them in their own home,” Moua explains.

But like so many other things, this year they’ve had to make some modifications.

“So one protocol that we’ve implemented is assigning teams, assigning them to arrive on site at different times, ” explains Moua. “That way we avoid lots of people in the same site at one time.”

One of the social distancing measures they’ve put in place is to limit people inside the building to 10 at one time, they also provide safety masks and have a hand washing station before you enter the door.



Rather than building the boxes on location at the sites where they’ll be placed, as they’ve done in the past, workers come to build at the Brown County fairgrounds, a few at a time.

Over a four day period the group of about 50 volunteers will build and deliver 70 garden boxes around the area.

“If you have your own food at home you can sustain yourself and your family,” says Moua. “While it may be a temporary measure, we have that as a safety net to keep our families and our residents safe and fed and they don’t have to go hungry.”

The Green Bay Garden Blitz is a project of New Leaf Foods and the Brown County Community Gardens.

