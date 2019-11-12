Green Bay honors members of USS Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The city of Green Bay gave members of the USS Green Gay, the much deserved rock-star treatment, which included testing their pipes with a Lambeau tradition of Roll Out the Barrel.

Members of the USS Green Bay discovered their ship is much like the city it’s named after.

USS Green Bay’s Captain Mike Harris says, “when an aircraft requests permission to land on his ship, they request permission to land on Lambeau Field. Everything is green and white and yellow on his ship “

Captain Harris also says, ” his ship has the teamwork aspect. This is similar to what we’ve seen in the city of Green Bay, since we’ve done this tour.”

These service members plan to stay in Green Bay for a few more days, then head back to Japan.