Green Bay nonprofit adapts to let children enjoy Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) A Green Bay non-profit, dedicated to improving the lives of hundreds of at-risk families, isn’t letting COVID take all the joy out of Halloween. Kris Schuller reports they’ve created a program – designed to bring treats to those they serve.

In a room filled with bags of candy, stacks of books and much more, Howe Community Resource Center staff bring to life a new Halloween event, their very first Howe We Boo.

“Basically a group of volunteers putting bags of candy together to drop off at families in the community on their doorsteps,” said the center’s Development Director Valerie George.

In a normal year staff would have held their very popular drive through Trunk or Treat event. But in the age of COVID they realized it would be best to avoid crowds and take those gifts directly to families.

“We wanted to find a safe alternative that still involved our community, but also brought some joy to the kids,” said Executive Director Amanda Johnson.

Johnson says Trunk or Treat brought in up to 700 people last year, far too many to safely gather outside their offices. After a brainstorming session Howe We Boo was born.

“The concept of canceling something that we all really love was hard. So when we came up with this idea the staff was really excited,” said Johnson.

Wednesday staff gathered to pack up, gifts of books, art supplies and of course candy. Placed in bags that will be put on porches across the community Thursday night.

“We are able to drop these goody bags off at hotels, homeless shelters, wherever the families are and give them a little sense of normalcy this Halloween,” George said.

250 plus bags aimed to help create Halloween fun – helping families forget the stresses of the pandemic.

“This was our way of saying how the Howe Community Resource Center supports you and wanted to bring some joy to your family,” Johnson said.

The very first Howe We Boo – helping families across Brown County.

Numerous organizations and businesses provided donations to make the gift bags possible.