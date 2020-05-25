Green Bay observes Memorial Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Wreaths of flowers were tossed into the Fox River as the capstone event for Memorial Day in Green Bay.

The American Legion Color Guard honored fallen veterans with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

Organizers say memorial day is not just those that died on the battlefield.

Brown County Veterans Service Officer Joe Aulik says, “We also have to remember the families too. There’s a lot of sacrifice in the families taking place and they’ve lost loved ones. This day is important for everyone because the country we live in is so blessed with the abilities and freedoms that we have.”