1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay observes Memorial Day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Wreaths of flowers were tossed into the Fox River as the capstone event for Memorial Day in Green Bay.

The American Legion Color Guard honored fallen veterans with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

Organizers say memorial day is not just those that died on the battlefield.

Brown County Veterans Service Officer Joe Aulik says, “We also have to remember the families too. There’s a lot of sacrifice in the families taking place and they’ve lost loved ones. This day is important for everyone because the country we live in is so blessed with the abilities and freedoms that we have.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"