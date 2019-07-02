Green Bay: Officials searching for man linked to credit card fraud

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is believed to be linked with credit card fraud throughout Wisconsin.

According to officials, the subject is involved in the unauthorized use of credit cards.

The man reportedly uses the victim’s credit card information, which is transferred to a different card with a new name other than the card holder’s name.

So far, officials say the man has been linked to credit card fraud in Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg, Janesville, Mauston, Madison, New Lisbon, and multiple incidents in the greater Green Bay area.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you can identify the suspect to contact Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach at 920-448-6187 or at zachary.holschbach@browncountywi.gov.

To make an anonymous tip, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by calling 920-432-7867, through their website by clicking here, or through the new P3 phone app which can be downloaded in the app store.