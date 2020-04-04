1  of  65
Green Bay organization keeping vulnerable 'safer at home'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) One Brown County organization is teaming up with other non-profits to make sure our areas most vulnerable remain safer at home.

Members of Operation Community Cares (OCC) are delivering nearly 8,000 children and adult diapers, they’ve collected through donations, to Paul’s Pantry.

The focus of this drive is not only to provide for the needs of the community but also to keep the community at home.

So Army veteran, William Nething, formed Operation Community Cares, a coalition to help streamline services offered by Brown county charitable organizations during emergencies and natural disasters.

Volunteers with OCC will make home deliveries during this time of need, by partnering with local organizations that supply food and other basic needs.

Nething says, “We came together to figure out how to utilize all the resources of the non-profit and be able to implement a delivery system to the homes of elderly, disabled and families in need.”

Paul’s Pantry Executive Director, Craig Robbins says, “We plan for situations like this. We want to be here when the community needs us the most. If we weren’t we wouldn’t be doing our job.”

Robbins says Paul’s Pantry is still offering its regular service but is limiting the number of visitors into their facility.

Paul’s Pantry is also offering drive-up service and delivery for their clients.

The elderly and children are some of the most vulnerable in our community so OCC is dedicated to keeping them safer at home during this pandemic.

Nething says, “We now need to focus on how to keep home, keep people safe and get these diapers and other types of essential items to these families.”

Nething says Operation Community Cares desperately needs monetary donations.

