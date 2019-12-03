Green Bay Packaging updates largest business development project in Brown County history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Officials at Green Bay Packaging gave an update Monday on the largest business development project in Brown County history. Kris Schuller reports construction is on track for completion in 2021.



At Green Bay Packaging construction is everywhere, as work continues to build a $500 million paper mill.



“We’re on schedule, we’re investing in the area and it has been a great investment to date,” said Green Bay Packaging Executive Vice President Bryan Hollenbach.



Monday Hollenbach gave an update on this project, making a major investment to their facility in Green Bay.



“The current paper mill is 71 years old, so we needed to do something, it was coming to the end of its life,” Hollenbach said.



And by doing so, creating over 200 new jobs and preserving 1,100 more here in Northeast Wisconsin.



“For them to continue with that mission just says a lot about the culture here and of the values of this family and this company,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.



Hollenbach says construction of the first new paper mill in Wisconsin in 30 years is 20 percent complete. Over 600 subcontractors have been working on site and ultimately that number will increase to 1,200.



“You can imagine the economic impact of all those different jobs on our site,” Hollenbach said.



And Sunday night, Green Bay Packaging shut down its coal-fired boilers.



“So we are no longer powered by coal-fired boilers anymore. We are now on natural gas. So that is a major milestone and it happened on the exact day we planned it,” Hollenbach said.



Next March installation of the new paper machine will begin and come spring of 2021 the facility should be operational.



“This is just an amazing investment for the Brown County area,” said County Executive Troy Streckenbach.



“An exciting day to be part of Green Bay Packaging and be part of this area,” said Hollenbach.



Green Bay Packaging has started a new training program for all new hires, so they know how to use the new mill once it goes online.