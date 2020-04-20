Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Packers fans tailgate early

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) As temperatures get warmer, most people in Green Bay can’t wait for grills, brats, and Packer football.

While Wisconsin is under the ‘Stay at Home’ orders, some people have found a way to get a jump start on tailgating.

A health crisis hasn’t stopped members of the Facebook group Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate, from tailgating every Sunday.

Green Bay Packer fans can not only tailgate during the ‘Stay at Home’ order, but they can also tailgate from the convenience of their home computer.

Cameron Teske, CVB Visitor Center Director says, “since the whole physical isolation has been implemented, we’ve been trying to figure out a way to really build camaraderie, build community, and keep Green Bay on the tops of people’s minds.”

Packers fans from literally across the world are connecting on their computers.

Teske says, “We saw some engagement from people in Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey,
The United Kingdom and someone posted from Russia.”

Virtual tailgating hopes to fill the void for sports fans, since there are no live sports.

Teske says, “Lambeau field only hosts 80,000 people and there are more than 80 thousand Packers fans around the world, so if we can keep this Facebook group going until football season, this could be a whole big community.”

In less than two weeks, Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate has nearly 2,000 members and their next tailgate is Sunday, April 26.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"