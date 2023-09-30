GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Dancing for a Cause is the purpose of the “Dreamscapes” dance show, show writer Stephany Israeli has danced for years and is using her talent to benefit those fighting Alzheimers.



“This cause is near and dear to my heart like so many people I have family members both of my grandfathers struggled with fighting with Alzheimer’s toward the end of their lives and so this certainly has touched my family I know it’s touched many other people’s families as well, “explained Israeli.



The show will run from Friday, October 29th through October 30th at the Tarlton Theatre in Green Bay, proceeds from the show will benefit those dealing with the disease.