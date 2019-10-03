Green Bay Police asking help in the search for 28-year-old Lashana Washington

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for help finding 28-year-old Lashana M Washington.

Washington was last seen October 2 on Green Bay’s east side attempting to purchase a bus ticket at the University Avenue bus depot at 12 p.m.

She was last wearing a black Jordan hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and red white and blue Nike shoes.

It’s believed that Washington has family in the Pulaski and Ledgeview area.

She has only been in the Green Bay area for approximately three days, having arrived to visit family from Mississippi.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Officer Miles Ganz at 920-448-3208.