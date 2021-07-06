Green Bay Police Department advise avoiding Mason St. Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, July 6, the Green Bay Police Department advise avoiding Mason Street Bridge.

The GBPD explains that the bridge is currently facing mechanical issues. Currently, there is no estimated time of how long it will take to correct the issues with the bridge.

Suggested alternate routes include Walnut Street Bridge, the Main Street Bridge, the Leo Frige Bridge (I-43) and the WI-172 Bridge.

No further information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details about the bridge become available.