GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is preparing officers for underwater rescues.

Lieutenant Steve Mahoney says divers in the department train often in case of an emergency.

“We train once a month every month during the year including the winter months, we do practice or train under the ice and pretty much any water condition in the greater Green Bay area,” said Mahoney.

The department’s dive team is recovering a car for practice. Mahoney says visibility in the fox river is around a foot, and using his skills to help the department is what he and others enjoy the most.

“We train, we train, we train, so to actually be able to put our training to good use to help solve a crime that’s the joy that we get out of it,” explained Mahoney.

Being a diver is not a requirement for all members of the department.