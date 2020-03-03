Green Bay residents angered over violent sex offender being released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) There are 25,762 registered sex offenders in Wisconsin and 674 are living right here in Green Bay.

In a few days, violent sexual offender, Bruce N. Brown, will be moving into one local neighborhood and neighbors aren’t too happy about it.

Karen Stoehr, a resident of Green Bay says, “We already have many sex offenders here that we’re not even aware of and then they’re bring more in and one that’s very violent.”

A sex offender community notification meeting was held because Bruce Brown, a 980 offender, will be released into the Green Bay community soon and residents had concerns.

Stoehr adds, “putting Brown where there are children, schools , we have this going on

parks, all around us.”

Wisconsin can declare a person sexually violent through a process called chapter 980 and this law says no county, city, or town can restrict a sex offender from living in certain locations like Green Bay.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says, “Brown has a very violent past and its a concern for me as a Chief in the area”.

Police Chief Smith says the most concerning question residents have asked,”Why is an individual from Milwaukee coming into Green Bay? What’s he’s doing here and why did they decide this is the most appropriate housing for this individual?”

Officials told residents that Wisconsin Act 184 requires court to place sexually violent persons in their county of residence but Brown’s case predates this Act, so he will be placed in Green Bay along with another sex offender in a two-bedroom house.

Bruce Brown will be released Wednesday and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet for life.

Click on the link if you’d like to register for community notifications