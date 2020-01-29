Green Bay Salvation Army likely to miss holiday goal

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay has two days left to make up close to $145,000.

The campaign ends Friday and plans are already being made to fundraise the money.

“Currently, we are at 89 percent of our goal,” said Nicole Hanley, the marketing coordinator, Salvation Army Green Bay. “This year’s goal was set at $1.35 million and so we are probably going to end up just short of our goal.”

The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities did make their budget of about $1 million, however barely.

In Green Bay, budget was missed by about $145,000.

“The last thing we want is to cut any services that we’re providing to clients here, so we also look at possibly adding other fundraisers throughout the year where we can make up for that shortfall during the Christmas season,” she said.

The Packers are always a major campaign contributor, donating over $97,000 this year.

And with two days to go in the campaign, a little more help is needed to push them over the finish line. Some of the blame is being put on the late Thanksgiving.

“I don’t know if people had it on the mind to get out there and volunteer to ring or to start donating to the Christmas campaign when they really weren’t quite in the Christmas spirit yet,” said Hanley.

Despite meeting its goal, the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities says it only just got enough donations.

“We won’t have extra to do some things that are really needed, but we will be able to continue the programs as planned,” said Major David Minks of the Fox Cities’ Salvation Army.

Red Kettles were also down a bit for both, and the Christmas budget makes up the bulk of the budget.

“Finances are very tight this year and we may not have to cut out big programs, but we will have to carefully choose and be good stewards with every penny that’s been received,” he said.

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is currently looking to plan a spring fundraiser to make up the money.