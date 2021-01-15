GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay School Board Vice President resigns, position to be filled during spring election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Vice President of the Green Bay Area Public School District has announced her resignation.

Vice President Kristina Shelton was appointed to the Board of Education in August of 2018 and was elected to a three-year term in April 2019.

In a statement, school board President Eric Vanden Heauvel says this of Shelton’s service to the board, “We wish Kristina well in her future endeavors and thank her for her time and dedication to the staff, students and families in Green Bay Area Public Schools, especially as we have worked through the challenges of a worldwide pandemic.”

Shelton won the State Assembly District 90 seat in November’s General Election, beating Republican Drew Kirsteatter.

During the January 25 Special Board Meeting, the Board of Education will review a timeline and process to appoint a new board member serving through April 2022. The seat will be filled through a spring election.

