Green Bay School District has new tool to entice students to consider career in manufacturing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Area School District has a new tool to entice students to consider a career in manufacturing. Kris Schuller reports it puts the user in an augmented reality, where they can experience welding.

In the commons at Preble High School students are exposed to a possible career.

“He’s going to weld this top piece to this bottom piece,” said one student.

Through a new tool that takes them into an augmented reality.

“I feel this machine tests your abilities way more than welding in a shop,” added another student.

This Augmented Reality Welding System is used by Bay Link Manufacturing, a learning-lab housed inside West High School. It was founded five years ago by Green Bay Area Public School District, NWTC and the NEW Manufacturing Alliance. Andy Belongia runs the program.

“This partnership was developed to try to get students interested at an earlier age in the manufacturing careers. So hopefully we can have more employees in the manufacturing sector in the future,” said Belongia.

And right now welders are in high demand.

“Everybody is just begging for welders,” Belongia said.

So he has brought out this high-tech tool to hopefully recruit more students. The benefits of augmented reality are many such as no smoke, no flamesnd no sparks.

“We use this to get people into it, because it kind of shows them what it’s like, what you see,what you can do with it,”said Gabriel Brennan who is enrolled at Bay Link.

“Right here in northeast Wisconsin there are tons of great paying jobs. But if you want to travel and go to other places, you can travel all over the U.S. and still have a great paying job,” Belongia said.

A career path that some of these students may indeed consider after spending time welding in this augmented reality.

Students from across the district, who are juniors and seniors, can participate in the Bay Link Manufacturing program. You can find more information by following this link.