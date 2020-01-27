Green Bay schools unveil referendum improvements

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Several Green Bay schools opened their doors on Sunday to give the public a peek at the completed improvements made because of the 2017 school referendum.

Parents like Shana Espinosa toured Danz Elementary Sunday.

Espinosa says she’s excited that her kids will now have extra space after two years of construction.

“All the kids can be in the cafeteria especially if we have indoor recess, which unfortunately in Wisconsin happens more often than not.”

Danz Elementary has a renovated library, five new classrooms, a community room, as well as an additional multipurpose flexible space.

Danz Principal, Kelly Agen says her kindergarten class can now return because of these additional classrooms.

Agen says, “The new classrooms allow us to have our kindergartners come back to Danz. In previous years they were over at the Early Learning Center, which is another location in the in the in the district. So it’s really nice that all of our students that are part of our demographic area are able to be part of our school.”

Students are back at Danz Elementary after voters in Green Bay approved a series of referendum projects in 2017, that addressed capacity issues and security.

Brenda Warren, President of the Green Bay School Board of Education says, “It’s great that we’ve been able to create more spaces because most of the referendum work has been the east side. Most everyone knows we’ve had a lot of overcrowding on the east side. So it’s great to see the space.”

The improvements here at Danz Elementary also reflect diversity and Green Bay’s growing population population.

Katie Kohtala is a third grade bilingual teacher and says, “it’s great for us to have that sense of community with all these families that they come in here knowing we are here for their students”.

In 2007, voters rejected a $69 million dollar referendum that included building a new school but approved the 2017, $68 million referendum that focused on renovating older buildings.

Wiscons State Senator Robert Cowles says, “This was a big referendum. It was supported by myself and overwhelmingly by the the people of the school district and now we’re seeing how the money was spent .”

Six other Green Bay schools held open houses on Sunday. Some of these school had new additions, remodeled classrooms, secured entrances.