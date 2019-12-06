Green Bay homeless shelter selling ‘Cheesy Scarves’ for Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The holidays are upon us and gift seekers may be out looking for something unique. Kris Schuller reports an area homeless shelter hopes you’ll perhaps consider – one of their cheesy scarves.

At the New Community Shelter – a production line is underway. As volunteers make a product – that Kari Watt never ever thought would grab the attention of people worldwide.

“We’re in every state in the nation, 22 different countries and people are still buying them,” said Watt.

These are cheesy scarves – created by Watt for a shelter fundraiser five years ago, when she made 70 to sell. But a little publicity on Local 5 Live sent orders through the roof.

“We had 7,000 ordered by the end of the day and we had 70 on hand,” Watt said.

Since that time sales haven’t slowed for these $10 colorful creations – hand produced by a team of volunteers who gather one day a week to add holes, cut the fringe and add embroidery.

“We are almost at a half a million dollars,” Watt said. “We actually produce cheesy scarves all year long, we don’t ever stop.”

“I’ve sent them to people out of the area and they are like wow and then they send them to all their friends of course,” said volunter Rory Walter.

This year there are two new products, cheesy headbands and mittens, with 100 percent of all proceeds raised supporting the shelter’s mission.

“That helps us feed the 230 people who come in for dinner every evening and the people who live with us,” said Shelter Executive Director Terri Refsguard.

Thanks to the creation of these unique cheesy items five years ago, that still bring people so much joy.

“They’re all made in house, by hand, with love,” Watt said.

If you’d like to purchase a cheesy scarf, headband or mittens for Christmas follow this link.