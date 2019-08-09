Green Bay tree services see spike in calls after latest storms

The cleanup continues after severe weather hit our area Wednesday.

Everyone from city crews, to private contractors have been working to repair damage the storms left behind.

As the day wore on the number of calls Green Bay Tree Service received kept climbing.

“From this morning until noon I had about 85 phone calls for more additional tree work,” says Green Bay Tree Service owner Mark Gutterman.

While the east side of Green Bay saw its share of damage, homes on the west side took a hit.

Including a rotting tree that split and fell unto the neighbor’s shed.

“We had about 20-25 calls last night right after the storm came just for tree damage on houses,” says Gutterman. “We’re still recovering from the last storm that came through, we’re still doing jobs that we had lined up from that last storm, so now this is just adding more to our our list of things to do.”

But this storm was also powerful, blowing signs from their foundations, winds bringing down trees around it.

“That whole tree is gone and all the poles are gone,” says Tim Long, owner of Timsan’s Japanese Steakhouse. “It’s strange to look at. We’ve been business 19 years and I’ve watched that tree grow. Now this humongous tree across the street is just torn right up.”

While efforts to rebuild continue there’s something else these workers have been battling.

“It’s been really hot, it’s made things a little bit more difficult,” says Gutterman. “As far as guys we have a lot of crews, we have a lot of guys out working. They actually like it because they’re making more money.”

But these folks just want their yards to stay clean and are hoping the worst is behind us.

Gutterman says to check the trees in your yard to see if they’re rotting, those are more prone to splitting or breaking during bad weather.

If there is some rotting call a professional to talk about having that tree removed.