FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay vet has message of caution for some Vietnam vets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Cathy Landry wants to make Vietnam veterans aware that exposure to Agent Orange could make them vulnerable during this Coronavirus outbreak

It has been reported that over two million Vietnam veterans were exposed to Agent Orange and nearly 300,000 have died.

Vietnam Veteran Cathy Landry says, “Vietnam Veterans are more susceptible because of their underlying illnesses whether they recognize it or not.”

Health issues associated with Agent Orange have resulted in respiratory cancers and other diseases that affect the immune system. Age-wise most Vietnam veterans are in the high-risk category.

Now Cathy has a message for Vietnam veterans, “A lot of us guys and gals who were exposed to Agent Orange are more fragile and that’s my concern and that’s why I needed to bring awareness. You know we’ve got to be more careful. We need to stay home, please, please.”

Cathy says if you’d like to show solidarity and support you could fly a flag or tie a blue ribbon around a tree or wear a blue ribbon, since healthcare workers wear blue scrubs and serve on the front lines of this pandemic.

