Green Bay voters hope for little arguing in vice-presidential debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The stage is set for the one and only vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City. Kris Schuller spoke with a political expert to learn if this debate will be filled with arguing or substance.

Last week’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden left many voters here at UW-Green Bay with a bad taste in their mouths for politics.

“It seemed just like two people having an argument that they didn’t care what the question was,” said Hypatia Fitzsimons, a student at UWGB.

“It was just like two people yelling over each other, trying to get their word in,” said student Kylie Schafer.

Political expert Dave Helpap expects the V-P debate will be a much different affair.

“I think this debate is going to be more important than vice presidential debates in the past,” said Helpap.

Helpap is an associate professor in political science at UW-Green Bay. He says Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will do what their running mates didn’t last week.

“Try to outline their policy positions in a little bit more coherent and structured manner,” he said.

Helpap also says with President Trump’s COVID 19 diagnosis, this debate takes on an extra significance.

“There’s no guarantee there’s going to be another presidential debate and this might be a stand in for that,” Helpap said.

And Helpap says given the age of the presidential candidates, Pence and Harris need to show that if called upon, they can lead.

“I think people are really interested in what these individuals represent, how they can handle themselves on a debate stage, how they can present their policy positions,” Helpap said.

How they will deal with racial unrest, the fight for the Supreme Court and of course the COVID outbreak.

“Since both have long political careers, they know how to keep things more professional,” said Fitzsimons.

“I hope they can keep themselves composed and inform the people instead of just yelling at each other,” Schafer said.

And that Helpap believes won’t be an issue, as the V-P candidates reassure their supporters, they’ve made the right choice.