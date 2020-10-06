Green Bay Water Utility removes last lead service line in water system

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A multi-year effort to remove all lead water pipes in the City of Green Bay wrapped up this morning. Local 5 was there as the Green Bay Water Utility removed the last lead service line.

Surrounded by onlookers – celebrating the end of a $6 million effort.

“I’m so proud – my heart is bursting,” said Nancy Quirk, the utility’s general manager.

The last Green Bay Water Utility lead service line serving Deb Weaver’s home is pulled from the ground.

“An example for the rest of the country, to put the citizens first, find a way whatever it takes to get rid of the lead,” Weaver said.

In 2012, lead from service lines was found leaching into the water system – a health hazard that Quirk knew could not be ignored.

“We wanted to proactively do this. We weren’t under a consent order or anything, the utility said this is the right thing to do, let’s get it out,” Quirk recalled.

During the five years of the program, on average the utility would remove 20,000 pounds of lead each year. Now that work is done.

“Not only did we get 1,782 lead services that we owned out of the ground, we also got 247 lead services that were owned by the property owners out of the ground at no cost to them,” Quirk said.

That was made possible by Senator Rob Cowles (R – Green Bay) who helped change a state law, creating a funding source for replacement of privately owned lead service lines.

“Lead is very dangerous for children’s health primarily,” Cowles said.

And a vote by the City Council to direct $300,000 in stadium tax dollars to the effort.

“Having that money available, it just made a lot of sense to me. Public health is something you can get a lot of support behind,” said former Alderperson Joe Moore.

Along with federal grants administered by the DNR.

“It’s really a great example of what we can do when we identify a problem, but also allocate the resources to address it,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

But now after five years, the utility can say goodbye, to this toxic metal lingering in its water system.

“We got the lead out – yay,” Quirk said. Lead water lines were last installed in Green Bay in 1944.