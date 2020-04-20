Gusty winds this evening, stubborn chill returns

Tonight, evening rain tapers off, but it stays breezy through the night. Winds will gust to 50 mph with rain showers and t-showers for the evening. The low is 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly to partly sunny skies and much cooler and temps only reach 43 degrees. A breezy wind out of the northwest will be chilly.

Wednesday gets interesting again with more showers. A warm front in the morning is going to bring the chance for a little morning snow, maybe some accumulation, and then the second half of the system could bring rain later in the day. The high is 48 degrees.